Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has suggested that Paul Pogba needs to play regularly as a number ten as the Premier League nears its return.

The former Red Devils goalkeeper has praised the talent of Pogba, despite the France international struggling to show his best form in much of his Old Trafford career so far.

Much of that might be down to the lack of a nailed down position for Pogba, who has tended to operate as either a deep-lying player or a box-to-box midfielder.

However, some of the 27-year-old’s best performances at previous club Juventus came with more freedom in an attacking role, and Schmeichel has told the Metro he thinks that could now be the best way for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get him back to his best.

“There’s been an opportunity to get everyone back, particularly with Pogba,” Schmeichel said.

“I can see him in a more number 10 role which I think he’s more suited to. I think he’s better playing with less defensive responsibility and less responsibility in the build-up.”

He added: “He’s a quality player but everyone has been confused about his ideal position. When he’s come on and played further forward it suits him better.

“I know people focus on his long range passing and they look fantastic but I look at his football intelligence. His short passing, how he puts people in.”

It remains to be seen, however, when Pogba will get back on the pitch at all as The Athletic suggest he’s looking set to be named on the bench for Friday’s game against Tottenham.