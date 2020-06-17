Man United begin the final sprint of their Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur, with one eye on getting enough points to ensure qualification to next season’s Champions League.

Whether or not that aim is achieved, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to dip into the transfer market in the summer in order to acquire the talent that he believes will make the Red Devils a force domestically and in Europe again.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish remains high on the Norwegian’s list according to the Daily Mail, who also note the Midlander’s asking price for the maverick midfielder.

If United want to acquire his services, then they will need to part with £80m which, though expensive in the current market, is a fair price for a player who has kept Villa competitive and who has the brightest of futures ahead if he can remain injury free.

With Villa not needing to sell thanks to their current financial position, per the Daily Mail, it’s unlikely that they would accept anything less than their asking price.

Given what Grealish could bring to United’s midfield, however, in the longer term £80m could seem like a bargain.

His creativity and intelligence alongside Bruno Fernandes would allow the Portuguese to get forward in the manner that he’s shown already in his short spell at the club.

An eye for goal as well as the ability to open up the passing lanes for his colleagues are attributes that would serve him well at Old Trafford too.

It remains to be seen whether Ed Woodward and the United hierarchy are willing to meet Villa’s valuation.