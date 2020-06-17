Menu

Man United told they must pay £151m release clause to sign wonderkid this summer

It’s always impressive when a young player breaks through and has an impact at the highest level, but Ansu Fati might be more impressive than most.

Although Barcelona have a historical policy of bringing academy players into the team, but they’ve been caught in a cycle of signing big names and veterans in recent years, while the youngsters have been ignored.

Ansu Fati played a significant role against Leganes this season, as he produced some magic to score a goal from nothing when Barca were struggling.

A young player with talent is one thing, but if they can also take responsibility and step up when those around them are struggling, then that’s truly impressive.

A report from The Sun has suggested that Man United have made some serious efforts to sign him this summer, and a second big worth up to £135m was rejected.

They go on to quote a Barcelona director in saying that he would only be allowed to leave if his release clause was paid in full – which would cost United £151m

He’s only 17 and is breaking through at one of the biggest teams in world football so it’s hard to tell how credible these rumours are, especially at a time where finances are stretched.

Despite that he looks like a superstar in the making so you can’t blame United for testing Barca’s resolve, but there doesn’t seem to be any chance that he’ll be leaving anytime soon.

