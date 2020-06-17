Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has heaped praise onto January signing Bruno Fernandes for his tremendous impact since moving to Old Trafford.

Fernandes looked an impressive talent during his time at previous club Sporting Lisbon, but few could have predicted that he would make such an instant impact in the Premier League as well.

The Portugal international has settled quickly at Man Utd and has been a joy to watch with his range of passing, his skill, and all-round intelligent play.

Schmeichel has been suitably impressed with Fernandes, saying his presence in the team has changed the way that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side play.

“It’s very important that United pick up from where they left off and since the signing of Bruno Fernandes – who wasn’t there for that long before everything shutdown – he’s changed the way that United play,” Schmeichel told the Metro.

He added: “We haven’t seen the combination of Bruno and Pogba yet in a competitive sense so it’s something to look forward to.”

The Dane was one of United’s most important players back in the day, so it’s big praise from a club legend to speak so highly of Fernandes after a relatively short time in Manchester.

MUFC fans will now just be eager for the Premier League to get going again this week so they can get to see more of Fernandes in action.