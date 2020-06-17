Man United star, Marcus Rashford, has been in the news for all of the right reasons over the past few days, so you would think that a government minister would be able to get his name right.

The striker had put pressure on the government to reverse a decision not to allow meal vouchers to be given to the most vulnerable children in society across what would normally be the school summer holidays.

After initially refusing to do so, it seems the weight of public opinion helped to sway Boris Johnson to perform the u-turn that Rashford had requested via consistent posts on his social media accounts.

On Wednesday morning, Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, appeared on breakfast television but inexplicably referred to the 22-year-old as Daniel Rashford.

“I’ll tell you what happened, the Prime Minister talked to Daniel Rashford, he considered it and made his decision. I think it’s terrific,” Hancock said on Sky News, cited by the Daily Mirror.

It prompted a response from former England internationals Gary Lineker and Gary Neville, which in turn saw Rashford’s comical comeback.

Good to see @MattHancock finally giving credit to footballers and Daniel Rashford in particular pic.twitter.com/b3lcqsTcP7 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 17, 2020

I’ve been called much worse over the last couple of days ? — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 17, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer advised to try Manchester United star in new role Video – Arsenal supporter ‘Heavy D’ releases embarrassing tribute as Premier League football returns Chelsea ready to splash out on potential £100million transfer, according to pundit

Given the seriousness of the underlying situation, it’s good to see some light-hearted exchanges can be taken in the manner intended.

Hancock may not live his gaffe down for a while though, whilst Rashford’s stock appears to just keep on rising.