The latest Manchester United transfer gossip is here, and it could be an absolute spending spree for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer.

There’s the small matter of completing the Premier League season to get out of the way first, with English football set to return tonight for the first time in three months.

In that spare time, it seems Man Utd have been busy drawing up some ambitious targets, one of those being Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati.

After failing with two bids for the 17-year-old forward, it seems like the Red Devils could be in luck if they up their offer just a little more to around €200million, according to reports in Spain.

Fati could be a terrific signing, and it’s been claimed United think he’s a talent well worth investing in, even at that potentially huge price.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another big name on MUFC’s radar, with reports claiming he’s being eyed up as an alternative to Jadon Sancho in attack.

The Arsenal striker’s future looks in doubt as he enters the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen.

Aubameyang has been prolific in the Premier League and could be an ideal signing up front to help replace Romelu Lukaku, who left last summer.

Finally, United are also reported to be prepared to pay around €50m for the signing of Borussia Dortmund right-back Achraf Hakimi.

The 21-year-old has shone on loan at Dortmund after failing to get into the Real Madrid team, and his future is in doubt ahead of the next transfer window.

It seems Man Utd could pounce, though other top clubs such as Inter Milan are also mentioned as potential suitors for the young defender.