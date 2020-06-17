Menu

Video: Health Secretary Matt Hancock makes embarrassing blunder over Man United star Marcus Rashford

Manchester United FC
Marcus Rashford may be one of the most talked about names in the country right now after his remarkable victory over the government yesterday.

And yet, Health Secretary Matt Hancock couldn’t even get the Manchester United star’s name right in an interview on Sky Sports today, referring to him as ‘Daniel Rashford’.

This whole saga has highlighted again just how out of touch politicians can be, with Rashford needing to campaign strongly for the basic right of vulnerable school children getting access to school meal vouchers over the summer holidays.

Hancock clearly praised Rashford’s campaign, but you’d think he could at least remember his name as well!

