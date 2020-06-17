Marcus Rashford may be one of the most talked about names in the country right now after his remarkable victory over the government yesterday.

And yet, Health Secretary Matt Hancock couldn’t even get the Manchester United star’s name right in an interview on Sky Sports today, referring to him as ‘Daniel Rashford’.

Good to see @MattHancock finally giving credit to footballers and Daniel Rashford in particular pic.twitter.com/b3lcqsTcP7 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 17, 2020

This whole saga has highlighted again just how out of touch politicians can be, with Rashford needing to campaign strongly for the basic right of vulnerable school children getting access to school meal vouchers over the summer holidays.

Hancock clearly praised Rashford’s campaign, but you’d think he could at least remember his name as well!

Marcus Rashford has taken the time the educate himself on government policy, speak to people impacted and put together a targeted campaign for change and the health secretary cannot even be bothered learning his name. It's not that funny. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) June 17, 2020

Can they get any more shameful? Boris Johnson said he only found out about the campaign yesterday and Matt Hancock can't even be bothered to say Marcus Rashford's name right. The work is being done for them but they couldn't care less. https://t.co/Yw0t32KlYg — Sinéad Brady (@SineadRoseBrady) June 17, 2020

Shows how out of touch Hancock is getting Rashford’s name wrong — George ? (@GeorgeeTennant) June 17, 2020