Mixed news for Chelsea as key target could be available but he wants to change positions

Chelsea look set to buck the trend by being active in the transfer market this summer, and there’s one vital signing that they still need to make.

The left hand side of the defence is weak and it’s unlikely that Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri will improve enough, so a new signing seems to be inevitable.

Ideally they would want a proven world class option to come in and boost the defence, and David Alaba would be an intriguing option.

He’s been outstanding for years at Bayern Munich and The Daily Mail linked Chelsea with a possible move, as they indicate that Bayern are looking to sell him after failing to agree a new contract.

He’s also known for his versatility and that will only make him an even more attractive target for many teams, but it might also be the reason that a move to Chelsea won’t happen.

Get Football News Germany also reported on this and they quote Bild in saying that he could agree a deal to stay with Bayern, but he doesn’t want to play as a left-back anymore.

Instead he wants to either permanently transition into central defence of midfield – and Chelsea don’t need to strengthen there.

The other problem is that he’s one of the world’s best left backs but he won’t even enter the conversation as the world’s best centre back or midfielder, so he might actually talk himself out of a big transfer with this.

He still has a year left on his deal and Bayern are hopeful of agreeing an extension, but it will be interesting to see what position he plays in next year if he stays.