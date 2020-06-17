American businessman launches Newcastle takeover bid to rival Saudi consortium

American businessman Henry Mauriss has reportedly launched a rival takeover bid should the potential purchase by a Saudi consortium fall through.

The Magpies have under-achieved for many years now under the unpopular Mike Ashley, but it could be that that era is now nearing an end.

According to Ian Dennis of the BBC, Newcastle have now been the subject of another bid, with Mauriss lodging a £350million offer for the Premier League side.

Should the proposed Saudi Arabian takeover led by Amanda Staveley fall through then Mauriss is waiting and is prepared to move quickly. #NUFC — Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) June 17, 2020

Dennis claims Mauriss is prepared to move quickly to try to take over Newcastle, and their fans will surely be eager for someone to come in and revive the team.

The likely change in ownership at NUFC has seen the club linked with some big names in the transfer market already.

Among those is Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho, with Guillem Balague telling Sport about the Brazilian’s possible move to St James’ Park.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked as a candidate to be the club’s new manager by the Daily Star.