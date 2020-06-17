‘Our mentality is one of the worst’ – These Arsenal fans react to ‘disgusting’ performance in 3-0 defeat to Man City

Arsenal were second-best to Manchester City for the entire game tonight, the Gunners lost 3-0 due to some shocking defensive errors.

The north London outfit didn’t look like they were at the races at all, Mikel Arteta had very little success against his former employers as his side only managed three shots – none of which ended up on target.

David Luiz made two costly mistakes for the side after replacing the injured Pablo Mari in the 24th minute of the clash.

First off, the Brazilian’s lapse in concentration led to Raheem Sterling scoring the opener, the centre-back was then sent off and conceded a penalty after his rash decision in pulling down Riyad Mahrez.

The Gunners were completely dominated, as per Google, they had possession for just 35% of the game, they were on the back-foot the entire time.

Here’s how some Arsenal supporters reacted to the side’s performance:

Disgusting performance, blame luiz all you want but whenever we go down our heads drop, our mentality is one of the worst I’ve ever seen — marchingintoourshadow (@D10M16) June 17, 2020

I feel like any progress we made with arteta is completely gone — kool (@dontcareboutub) June 17, 2020

30% possession, 0 shots on target, and 0 chances of note. ? Maybe that would be OK for Norwich at the Etihad — Raving Robin (@RobinRaving) June 17, 2020

Nothing is going to change unless we spend some money and we have no hope with our owner ? — Miles Coughlan (@CoughlanMiles) June 17, 2020

0 expectations and somehow still disappointed — Lyle (@afclyle) June 17, 2020

We knew already that our squad wasn’t good enough, but this has shown just how poor it truly is, that first 11 and bench isn’t a top 8 squad. We have to spend in the summer or else we will simply be left behind. — Adam Cooper (@AJ_Cooper95) June 17, 2020

disappointed but not surprised. just feel so sorry for arteta ? credits to leno as well, he deserves a better defense in front of him. — Rey ? (@alltimerey) June 17, 2020

DELETE THE CLUB PLEASE — MAJID (@ArsenalAtHeartt) June 17, 2020

This was Arsenal’s crucial game in hand that could’ve inspired them to make an outside run for a Champions League spot this season, after tonight’s defeat achieving this looks near impossible.

The dishevelled Gunners have missed a real chance to make some ground on their rivals, their hopes are now resting on their counterparts slipping up during the run-in.

Regardless, that one supporter’s ‘I feel like any progress we made with Arteta is completely gone’ certainly rings true after tonight’s display.