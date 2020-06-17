It’s fair to say that Bruno Fernandes has impressed everyone at Man United since signing for them during the winter transfer window.

So it comes as some surprise that former Red Devil, Phil Neville, has compared the Portuguese to one of the players who flopped during his time at the club.

When Sir Alex Ferguson signed Juan Sebastian Veron, the Argentinian was one of the biggest stars in the world game, but he never reproduced his best form at Old Trafford.

However, Neville was at pains to suggest that the comparison was made with Veron’s attributes in mind.

“He’s a really technical player, always wants to take the ball,” Neville said on Premier League Productions, cited by the Daily Express.

“People talk about Paul Scholes but he reminds me more of Veron with the way he’s got that invincibility of taking people on, a lot of shots from distance.

“The positions which he takes up I think are really interesting. He always finds space.

“Fred, [Scott] McTominay and [Nemanja] Matic are all ball-winners, all have got the energy but haven’t got the technical ability of Fernandes.

“A lot of teams will have seen a lot of his games since he came to England and I just wonder whether they will take extra protection when playing against Manchester United now.”

As United get ready to restart their 2019/20 campaign against Tottenham Hotspur, Fernandes can be the fulcrum for his side as they look to earn the points that would guarantee them Champions League qualification.

Already a crowd favourite, he can enhance his legend with more of the same type of performances that the Old Trafford faithful have already seen from him.

One thing is certain. They’ll be speaking about him in more reverential tones than Veron in future.