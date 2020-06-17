Menu

Video: Goal-line technology fails during Aston Villa vs Sheffield United as images show clear goal wasn’t given

Aston Villa FC Sheffield United FC
VAR has been taking all kinds of criticism since it’s introduction in the Premier League, but at least the goalline technology has been flawless.

That was until today, when Aston Villa keeper Nyland awkwardly claimed a cross and was forced back across his own line, while his guilty look told you everything you need to know.

Unfortunately the referee’s watch didn’t give him any signal so play was allowed to go on, but these images show it was clearly over the line:

It’s a strange situation where the officials can probably see it’s in but they’ve decided to place all their trust in the technology – only for it to fail.

You have to think there will be a lot of questions that need answered after this.