VAR has been taking all kinds of criticism since it’s introduction in the Premier League, but at least the goalline technology has been flawless.

That was until today, when Aston Villa keeper Nyland awkwardly claimed a cross and was forced back across his own line, while his guilty look told you everything you need to know.

Unfortunately the referee’s watch didn’t give him any signal so play was allowed to go on, but these images show it was clearly over the line:

Should Sheffield United be ahead here!? ? It looked as if #AVFC 'keeper Ørjan Nyland took the ball over his own line but goal-line technology says no goal! ? pic.twitter.com/kbSsJajwrF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 17, 2020

Menudo robo al Sheffield United. El balón había entrado por lo menos un metro. Vaya la tecnología del reloj… Basura todo. pic.twitter.com/MzAE7p90KP — Manuel Saavedra (@MaanuelSaavedra) June 17, 2020

It’s a strange situation where the officials can probably see it’s in but they’ve decided to place all their trust in the technology – only for it to fail.

You have to think there will be a lot of questions that need answered after this.