Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has shown he doesn’t trust his team-mates by playing too many ‘Hollywood’ passes, according to pundit Paul Merson.

The France international has struggled to make an impact during his time at Old Trafford, despite looking such a world class talent at Juventus and for most of his outings when he plays for his country.

Merson believes this may be down to a lack of trust in the quality of players around him at United, with Pogba perhaps showing he’s trying to do it all by himself with some more adventurous play.

Writing in his column in the Daily Star, Merson has suggested that that could change now with the presence of January signing Bruno Fernandes in the team.

The Portugal international has been a big hit in his brief time at Old Trafford so far, and could be an ideal midfield partner to help get the best out of Pogba at last.

“The spotlight is going to be on him (Pogba) when he comes back because United were playing very well without him before the break,” Merson said.

“I think it’s a massive few weeks for him. If it doesn’t work out I think he will take the blame.

“He has a chance now to play with Bruno Fernandes and see how it works. I think they should work well together.

“It’s all about being on the same wavelength. He will have confidence in Fernandes. Before, he was playing Hollywood passes because he didn’t trust his team-mates.

“I think we’ll see a better Pogba because he will keep it simple now. If he looks up and sees Fernandes open he will play it to him.”