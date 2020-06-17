Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser will be leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of this month, it has been confirmed.

The Scotland international is set to be out of contract with the Cherries, who have confirmed today on their official site that he’s rejected the chance to even sign a short-term contract extension that would see him remain at the club until the end of the Premier League season.

This is a blow for Bournemouth, who could have done with Fraser staying on and helping them fight against relegation as the season is set to resume after a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s good news for Arsenal, however, who were recently linked with Fraser by the Daily Mail, who stated the Gunners were confident they were favourites to sign the 26-year-old.

“I would go on record saying that there is probably one gay or bi person in every football team” – BIG claim from a Premier League footballer! Click here to read more.

Fraser has shone during his time in Eddie Howe’s side, though his form has admittedly taken a bit of a dip for most of this season.

Still, for a free agent, Fraser looks a tempting signing for Arsenal, who could do with more options in attack after underwhelming seasons from the likes of Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe.