The future looks gloomy for Chelsea loanee as he misses out on squad despite extended sub numbers

It’s possible with certain players to pinpoint the transfer that completely ruined their career, and for Danny Drinkwater that was the move that took him from Leicester City to Chelsea.

The strange thing is that it made complete sense at the time – he had won the league with Leicester and looked like a great player, plus he would link up with N’Golo Kante again.

Things just didn’t work out, and he’s only managed to make five Premier League appearances in the past two seasons combined.

He played once for Burnley during his loan spell in the first half of this season, before switching to Aston Villa in attempt to resurrect his career in January.

That’s not really working out either, as he completely misses out today despite Premier League teams being able to name up to nine subs for a game:

It does make you wonder where he can go from here, as it’s starting to look like his options in the Premier League have run out.

Perhaps he can find somewhere in the Championship or abroad in the summer, but if that fails then it’s hard to see where he would go after that.