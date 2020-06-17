UEFA still to decide where to play Barcelona v Napoli

Although UEFA met as planned on Wednesday to try and iron out what will happen regarding the Champions League and Europa League tournaments, they were unable to decide where the Round of 16 second leg tie between Barcelona and Napoli will be played.

The lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic took hold in between the first leg played in Italy and the second leg which was scheduled to take place at the Camp Nou.

According to Sport, UEFA’s secretary-general, Giorgio Marchetti, did at least confirm that the remaining last 16 games will be played on August 7th and 8th.

However, the decision hasn’t been made as to whether the Camp Nou will host the game or if it will be switched to Lisbon where all of the quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final will be held.

From the Catalans point of view, surely playing at their own stadium for this one game would be more beneficial, particularly as Napoli have already enjoyed home advantage.

At least that way there will be a level playing field from the next round onwards.