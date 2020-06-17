‘Very weird team’ – These Arsenal fans react to Arteta’s lineup vs Manchester City

Arsenal’s lineup for tonight’s massive clash against Manchester City has been announced, some of the club’s supporters may be quite surprised with this starting eleven.

Bernd Leno starts between the sticks and is protected by a backline of Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, loanee Pablo Mari and Kieran Tierney.

Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi are sitting in midfield, with academy graduate appearing to play in a more advanced role.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and starlet Bukayo Saka are on the wings, with another top talent in Eddie Nketiah leading the attack.

This lineup will certainly appeal to those who wish for the club to give youth a chance, but it’s quite surprising to see some of the inclusions in a game with massive ramifications against a solid side in Man City.

Take a look at Arsenal’s XI below:

We back! ? ? Introducing your lineup for tonight's game…#MCIARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 17, 2020

Here’s how some Gooners have reacted to Arteta’s team selection:

Very weird team ngl — Gally ™ (@AFCGally) June 17, 2020

WHAT IS THIS NONSENSE — Ricky (@HarisonRamon) June 17, 2020

Arteta has to have something up his sleeve what the hell is that attack — Tameem Thabbat (@Txm_thxbbxt) June 17, 2020

I waited months for this??? — Lyle (@afclyle) June 17, 2020

Great banter lads. Now announce the real lineup — ?? ? (@ThatGuyJSR) June 17, 2020

BROTHER WHAT IS THIS — Mohit ? (@AfcMKay) June 17, 2020

WTH is this, U23 game — ??aeströ???? (@MesutOzilClass) June 17, 2020

playing a pre-season team vs Man City? Enough is Enough #ArtetaOUT — ? (@AFCGhost) June 17, 2020

The Gunners won five of their last six matches across all competitions before the pandemic halted the season, the north London outfit need to pick up where they left off if they’re even to have an outside chance of securing Champions League qualification this season.

It will be interesting to see the formation that is actually being deployed by Arteta here, the most probable options are either a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3.

Given Willock’s midfield versatility, Arteta could seamlessly switch between these systems against his former employers if needed.

The best news for supporters will be that last summer’s signing Tierney is playing after a difficult debut season which has been hindered by constant injury troubles.