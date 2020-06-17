Video – Arsenal supporter ‘Heavy D’ releases embarrassing tribute as Premier League football returns

He’s become a polarising figure amongst Arsenal supporters, and on the day Premier League football returns, ‘Heavy D’ will ensure that his name is front and centre once again.

Derided in the past for embarrassing portrayals of a David Luiz type character, and various other guises on social media, the release of his tune ‘Big Boominator’ is bound to provoke another reaction.

Particularly when you consider some of the lyrics; “Kebab, lamb, souvlaki, Thierry Henry, no.14…” or perhaps “See me in the gym I’m working, came off the booze like Merson.”

Judge for yourself.