Video: Chelsea-bound Timo Werner scores lovely curler for RB Leipzig vs Dusseldorf

In the 62nd minute of RB Leipzig’s Bundesliga clash against Fortuna Dusseldorf this evening, Marcel Sabitzer floated a dangerous cross into the box.

After Dusseldorf failed to clear the ball, Marcel Halstenberg laid the ball off to Timo Werner and the prolific striker curled the ball into the back of the net with a powerful first-time finish.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are set to complete the star’s signature this week, with the 24-year-old expected to join for £53m.

Christian Falk revealed earlier this month that the Germany international has agreed a five-year deal with the Blues, worth around €192,000-a-week.

Take a look at the lightning-fast forward’s magnificent strike below:

Another day, another Timo Werner goal ? He becomes the first German to score 26+ goals in a single @Bundesliga_EN season since Mario Gomez (26) in 2011/12. pic.twitter.com/RR2177yS6A — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2020

If you want goals instead tonight … Timo Wernerpic.twitter.com/y5oNniDt6f — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) June 17, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Werner has been near unstoppable this season, the ace has now scored 32 times and provided 13 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions this term.

Frank Lampard’s side are in need of bolstering their centre-forward options as they should be focusing on easing the pressure on Tammy Abraham’s shoulders after his first season as the Blues’ No.9.

If the west London outfit were to change their formation they could even feature Werner alongside Abraham up top in a devastating attacking duo.