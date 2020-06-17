Video: Horrible scenes at Man City vs Arsenal as Ederson brutally collides with Eric Garcia

A lot has been written and said about player safety with player restarting, but we forget that dreadful accidents can happen in general play too.

Play has been halted for a few minutes at The Etihad after a horrible collision between Ederson and Eric Garcia, with the Spanish defender being stretchered off.

It’s not clear if he’s responsive or what condition he was taken away from the field in, but we can only hope that he’s okay and makes a speedy recovery from this.

Here’s a clip of the unsettling moment below, viewer discretion advised:

Massive collision between Ederson and Garcia ?? pic.twitter.com/cIttIJ5m5t — Jesus_RM (@WaelAliEssa) June 17, 2020

You can tell from the players reactions that something awful had happened, and it gets worse each time you watch it.