Video: Luiz sent off after conceding penalty for Arsenal vs Man City, De Bruyne extends lead to 2-0

Arsenal FC Manchester City
In the 50th minute of tonight’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal, Kevin de Bruyne converted from the spot after David Luiz’s blunder led to the Gunners conceding a penalty.

Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a penalty after Luiz pulled Riyad Mahrez down in the box, the centre-back was subsequently sent off by the referee for his actions.

De Bruyne sent Bernd Leno the wrong way with a perfect spot-kick.

This wasn’t even Luiz’s only major blunder of the tie, the Brazilian’s lapse in concentration also led to Raheem Sterling’s opener against the Gunners.

Take a look at Luiz’s second costly mistake of the night below:

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+.

