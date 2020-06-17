Video: Luiz sent off after conceding penalty for Arsenal vs Man City, De Bruyne extends lead to 2-0

In the 50th minute of tonight’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal, Kevin de Bruyne converted from the spot after David Luiz’s blunder led to the Gunners conceding a penalty.

Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a penalty after Luiz pulled Riyad Mahrez down in the box, the centre-back was subsequently sent off by the referee for his actions.

De Bruyne sent Bernd Leno the wrong way with a perfect spot-kick.

This wasn’t even Luiz’s only major blunder of the tie, the Brazilian’s lapse in concentration also led to Raheem Sterling’s opener against the Gunners.

Take a look at Luiz’s second costly mistake of the night below:

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+.