Video: Shocking mistake from David Luiz gifts Sterling the opener for Man City vs Arsenal

Certain players will mature and their decision making will improve as they get older, but we have to assume that it’s now too late for David Luiz.

At his best he’s a dominant defender who has the pace and power to deal with any striker, but he just switches off far too often.

READ MORE: Worrying news for Arsenal as two players suffer early injuries vs Man City

It’s happened again for Arsenal as he inexplicably fails to cut out a poor pass, and it gifts Raheem Sterling an easy chance to put them ahead:

It's a nightmare return for David Luiz! ? Arsenal's centre-back misjudges the bounce of the ball and Raheem Sterling smashes it in! ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #MCIARS here: https://t.co/WTsAxJV778

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/iDsCtnbddF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 17, 2020

FOOTAGE COURTESY OF NBC SPORTS

The commentary on Sky Sports seemed to sum the situation up, with Martin Tyler stating that this mistake “won’t help his cause” as Arsenal mull over the decision to extend his contract, while Gary Neville merely said that “some things never change”

It’s a nightmare for Mikel Arteta as his team looked like they would hold on to make it 0-0 at half time, but they’re up against it now.

It also shows why he must be desperate to add at least one new defender this summer.