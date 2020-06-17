Video: ‘You d***head’ – AFTV react to Luiz’s costly mistake for Arsenal vs Man City

Some of the Arsenal fanbase’s most popular figurers were left shocked after David Luiz’s costly mistake led to Raheem Sterling opening the scoring in today’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

With maestro Kevin De Bruyne attempting an audacious pass behind Arsenal’s line, Luiz for some reason attempted to clear the ball with his knee.

Doing this actually led to ball still ending up in Sterling’s path and the England international made no mistake as he punished the Gunners for the blunder.

AFTV’s Troopz went in on the Brazilian’s decision to attempt a clearance with his knee before calling the centre-back a ‘d***head’.

The other tree high-profile Arsenal fans DT, Claude and head honcho Robbie were near speechless after the mistake, which says it all.

Take a look at the heated reaction to Luiz’s error below:

No fans in the grounds won’t stop ArsenalFanTV… pic.twitter.com/eVwkIxLmFC — HLTCO (@HLTCO) June 17, 2020

Arsenal’s fanbase seem at their very wit’s end after years of mediocrity from the team, can you really blame them for such expletive-filled outbursts?