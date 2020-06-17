Worrying news for Arsenal as two players suffer early injuries vs Man City

It was always expected that some players might need some time to get back up to speed following the shutdown in the Premier League, while potential injuries were a huge concern.

Arsenal starters Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari were both forced off through injury early against Man City, and they looked like bad ones.

The actual contact looks innocuous, but the players were clearly in distress and it looks like it could be strains or pulls that could keep them out for a period of time.

There’s no official update at this point, but you do have to wonder if they were given enough time to get back up to match fitness.

The commentators on Sky Sports have also suggested that the Arsenal team only flew into Manchester this evening before the game so that might have contributed to this.

Playing against a Man City team that pull you about and pose a constant threat will only add to the injury risk, so let’s hope the rest of the players come through the game unscathed.