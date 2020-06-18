In an astonishing outburst, La Liga chief, Javier Tebas, has mocked Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from the Spanish top-flight to Serie A side Juventus.

After Real Madrid had dispatched Liverpool 3-1 in the 2018 Champions League final, the Portuguese overshadowed the celebrations by hinting it was his last game for Los Blancos.

A few weeks later a move to the Bianconeri was completed, but Tebas has suggested that there’s been no effect on the product from the league Ronaldo left behind.

If that wasn’t going to be hurtful enough for the striker, Tebas’ suggestion that things will be different when Leo Messi retires is bound to get under the Portuguese’s skin.

“Ronaldo’s departure, even if they are upset in Madrid, had almost no impact because in LaLiga we have been preparing for years for the LaLiga brand to go beyond the players,’ Tebas said in an interview with RAC1, cited by the Daily Mail.

“Messi’s case is different. Messi is the best player in the history of football. We’ve been lucky enough to always have him in our league. I think Messi’s exit would be noticed.”

In many ways it’s a cheap shot from a man that should know better.

More Stories / Latest News Injury blow for Real Madrid as star expected to miss at least three weeks with hamstring injury ‘The sticking point which is Leverkusen’s valuation’ – Pundit gives Chelsea a reality check over Havertz capture Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery rejects controversial return to Spain with former rivals

When Ronaldo was in his pomp at Real, his rivalry with Messi would’ve been one of the chief reasons why La Liga likely had such a large worldwide following.

From the moment he joined them in 2009 to the moment he left, though not an official ambassador, Ronaldo’s level of performance and image would surely have lined Tebas’ pockets many times over.