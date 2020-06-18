Arsenal fans don’t have much to be happy about after last night’s 3-0 defeat away to Manchester City.

It was an unhappy return to the Premier League for the Gunners after its three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a harsh reminder of just how much Mikel Arteta has to do to improve this team.

One thing many Gooners seem happy about, however, was the performance of summer signing Kieran Tierney, who put in a solid shift at left-back.

The Scotland international has endured a tough first season at the Emirates Stadium since his summer move from Celtic, with injuries limiting his playing time for Arsenal so far.

However, it seems clear Tierney has what it takes to be a key performer for Arteta’s side, with the 23-year-old putting his fitness woes behind him with a fine game against a dominant City side.

Here’s some of the Arsenal reaction to Tierney’s display at the Etihad Stadium last night…

How good was Tierney though? — ? (@SakaLacaTaka) June 18, 2020

Tierney was quality last night, just saying — Ciarán McLoughlin (@Ciaran_Mc_1) June 18, 2020

Tierney was really good man wow — 4PF (@Bumeryoutera) June 18, 2020

Only positive is that Tierney looks decent — E.K (@AFC86EK) June 17, 2020

Tierney might be our only solid defender https://t.co/3pl9UbTmnS — MR¹??? (@king_laca) June 18, 2020