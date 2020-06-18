Mesut Ozil sends message to Arsenal fans after dig from manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has tweeted a message to the club’s fans about his commitment to the club after failing to make the team yesterday against Manchester City.

Ozil has long been a divisive figure at the Emirates Stadium, and has not been at his best for some time under both Unai Emery and current manager Mikel Arteta.

Still, a few eyebrows were raised yesterday when the German playmaker didn’t even make Arteta’s matchday squad for the City game, with more subs now available as the Premier League has restarted after a three-month break.

One would imagine that surely leaves at least some room for Ozil to get playing time, but he was nowhere to be seen.

“I would go on record saying that there is probably one gay or bi person in every football team” – BIG claim from a Premier League footballer! Click here to read more.

And rather tellingly, Arteta was quoted by Sky Sports as saying the 31-year-old was left out of his squad for tactical reasons, which is clearly a dig about what he offers to the team.

Ozil is now surely responding to this with his cryptic tweet today, which shows him holding the Arsenal badge, with the caption: “No matter what …”