Video: Jamie Carragher has fellow pundits in stitches with cheeky Arsenal dig

Jamie Carragher couldn’t resist a cheeky little dig at Arsenal after their 3-0 defeat away to Manchester City as the Premier League kicked off again last night.

Yesterday saw the first two games for three months after the league had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Micah Richards commented afterwards that it was weird being at the game in an empty stadium.

"I didn't think it was too different – I've seen Arsenal do that for the last 10 years!" ?@Carra23 says Arsenal simply 'aren't good enough' to qualify for the Champions League and says Mikel Arteta has a 'big job' on his hands…? pic.twitter.com/r9eXoKyTWB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 17, 2020

Carragher joked, however, that it didn’t really feel too different as Arsenal losing so heavily to a big six rival is something they seem to have done so regularly over the last ten years, which had his co-pundits cracking up.

The Sky Sports pundit went on to send a message to Gunners manager Mikel Arteta over the scale of the job he’s got on his hands at the Emirates Stadium.