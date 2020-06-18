Menu

Video: Jamie Carragher has fellow pundits in stitches with cheeky Arsenal dig

Jamie Carragher couldn’t resist a cheeky little dig at Arsenal after their 3-0 defeat away to Manchester City as the Premier League kicked off again last night.

Yesterday saw the first two games for three months after the league had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and  Micah Richards commented afterwards that it was weird being at the game in an empty stadium.

Carragher joked, however, that it didn’t really feel too different as Arsenal losing so heavily to a big six rival is something they seem to have done so regularly over the last ten years, which had his co-pundits cracking up.

The Sky Sports pundit went on to send a message to Gunners manager Mikel Arteta over the scale of the job he’s got on his hands at the Emirates Stadium.

