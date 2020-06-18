Official: Chelsea announce Timo Werner transfer

Chelsea have officially announced the completed transfer of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, with the striker set to join the club next season.

The Germany international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and it is little surprise to now see that he has made the step up to join a top European club.

Werner also looks absolutely ideal for Chelsea’s needs at the moment after a disappointing season in which they’ve been some distance behind the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, competing only for a Champions League place which they are still by no means guaranteed to get.

The Blues need a top signing like this up front as the performances of Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have not really been good enough, even if youngster Abraham has shown some promise for the future.

To everyone at @ChelseaFC :

I’m incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC. Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club!

See you soon Chelsea fans! ? pic.twitter.com/WLcagJCHWt — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) June 18, 2020

For now, however, Chelsea will surely benefit from the presence of Werner in their team, with the 24-year-old now entering his peak years and looking like a player who could help Frank Lampard’s side turn into genuine title contenders in the near future.

Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia said of the signing: “We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea.

“He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it is no surprise, he has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven.

“We can’t wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season.”