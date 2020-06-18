Chelsea talks over the transfer of Ben Chilwell are still on, according to Fabrizio Romano as he provides an update on the club’s plans after today’s Timo Werner announcement.

The Leicester City left-back has been a top performer at the King Power Stadium and looks likely to have a big career ahead of him at a top club, with Chelsea in need of a player like him right now.

Chilwell has been strongly linked with Chelsea by The Athletic, among others, and the latest from Romano is that talks are still on, suggesting he could be the next big name in at Stamford Bridge this summer…

Chelsea will pay €50M to RB Leipzig as final fee for Timo Werner and are also working to sign a left back. Ben Chilwell is always their first target – not easy but talks still on with Leicester. ? #CFC #Werner #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2020

Leicester have had to cope with losing a number of their best players in recent times, with Chelsea also raiding them for N’Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater in the last few seasons, while Riyad Mahrez has ended up at Manchester City and Harry Maguire at Manchester United.

Chilwell would be another quality signing for a big six club, and he’d be the upgrade Chelsea need on Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.