Chelsea transfer round up: £100m move for Jadon Sancho, Bayern open to selling Alaba, Abramovich contacts Havertz and Chilwell update

The Eden Hazard money and the transfer ban does mean that Chelsea will be one of the most active teams this summer, and their hunt for potential signings goes on.

Before we look at any new faces, the saga with Willian and Pedro has dragged on for months.

Chelsea now have less than a week to agree new deals or they won’t be able to play again this season, while reports are suggesting that Pedro is refusing to play again after agreeing a new deal somewhere else for next season.

It’s inevitable that Frank Lampard will look for replacements next season, but for this campaign he’s promoted an exciting youngster to first team training in case an immediate replacement is needed for the duo.

It’s clear that left back will need to be addressed in the window, and it’s been a mixed day for potential targets.

Bayern Munich are actually open to selling David Alaba and he could be a perfect signing, but the problem is that he doesn’t want to play in that position anymore.

As for Ben Chilwell, that rumour persists but a lack of replacements for Leicester could scupper his move to Chelsea.

As for more exciting signings, it’s been suggested that Chelsea would pay the £100m+ that Borussia Dortmund would want for Jadon Sancho, so he and Timo Werner could result in an exciting new forward line next season.

While we’re in Germany, it could be a hat trick of attacking signings from the Bundesliga as Roman Abramovich personally contacts Kai Havertz about a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

The only deal that sounds imminent for now is the signing of Timo Werner, but it still sounds like Chelsea fans could be in for a huge summer if some of these deals go through.