Timo Werner has sent a message to Chelsea’s fans after his transfer from RB Leipzig was made official this morning.

The Germany international posted a video, tweeted by Chelsea’s official account below, and it’s clear he’s looking forward to playing for the Blues…

Werner has also been quoted by Chelsea’s official site as saying he’s looking forward to a bright future at Stamford Bridge, whilst also mentioning his excitement at playing under manager Frank Lampard.

The 24-year-old said: “I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

“I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.”

Chelsea needed a striker like this as an upgrade on the likes of Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud, and CFC fans will be itching to finally see him play for them.

