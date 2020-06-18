Barcelona are reportedly interested in the transfer of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who is also mentioned as being a target for Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The talented 21-year-old has shown himself to be one of the finest young players in the Premier League in recent times, and it’s clear he could do a job for a bigger club at some point.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are looking at Rice as a potential long-term replacement for the ageing Sergio Busquets, and a deal could cost them around €40million.

Rice is also mentioned as being a target for Man Utd by Don Balon, and the Red Devils could certainly also benefit from improving their defensive midfield options.

Nemanja Matic is not getting any younger and, despite some recent improvement, has not had the best season overall, and Rice could be an upgrade.

Still, one imagines West Ham would rather sell this important player abroad rather than to a Premier League rival, so that could give the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid an advantage.

It will be interesting to see how the coronavirus pandemic affects clubs’ finances and their work in the transfer market this summer, with bigger clubs perhaps having less than usual to spend, but with smaller clubs also perhaps likely to be under pressure to sell players for cheaper than usual.

“I would go on record saying that there is probably one gay or bi person in every football team” – BIG claim from a Premier League footballer! Click here to read more.