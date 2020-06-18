Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery rejects controversial return to Spain with former rivals

There’s nothing worse for a fan than seeing a player who goes to play for your biggest rivals, but in some ways it’s even worse if a manager does it.

Unai Emery had an incredible run of success at Sevilla where he won the Europa League three years in a row, so returning to Spain to manage their biggest rivals would be unthinkable.

He’s been out of work since he was sacked by Arsenal late last year, and his time in North London was mixed.

He worked his Europe League magic and took them to a final, but he also seemed to have poor relationships with the players and he never managed to get a good run of form going.

A report from Football-Espana has suggested that he’s turned down the chance to return to Spain with Real Betis, but it doesn’t sound like his Sevilla connections were the reason.

The report claims his decision was down to thinking the squad wasn’t suitable for him to work with, and he didn’t want to join a team halfway through the season.

That suggests he will wait until the summer to see if any further opportunities come up, so it will be interesting to see where he goes next and if he can salvage his reputation after a terrible time at Arsenal.