Former player claims Man United will make a surprise selection alongside Pogba and Bruno Fernandes vs Spurs

Ever since Bruno Fernandes started to show his brilliance at Man United everyone has been wondering if he can forge a successful partnership with Paul Pogba, and we should find that out soon.

They are both brilliant on the ball and should cause a lot of problems for the opposition, but they also need a solid selection next to them to make it all work.

Scott McTominay should be the perfect choice because he’s strong, defensively minded and he’ll happily do the hard work to cover any gaps they leave.

Despite that, Alex Bruce spoke to Football Insider and claims United are set to play Fred instead:

“Obviously they’ve got the added influence of Pogba and Bruno Fernandes who will be a really, really good partnership in the centre of the park, that’s for sure.”

“It’s going to be interesting to see who he plays, whether it’s going to be McTominay with them or Fred – I’m hearing that he’s going to go with Fred so we’ll have to wait and see how that midfield looks but when you look at them, they’re starting to look like a real strong outfit.”

“If they all gel together like they hopefully will do, I think it will be good times ahead.”

It’s potentially an interesting selection and it does show how far Fred has come after many fans wrote him off at the start of this season.

He’s probably quicker over short distances than McTominay and perhaps that’s come into Solskjaer’s thinking here, but it could leave the team unbalanced if Pogba and Fernandes get caught up the pitch.

This hasn’t been officially confirmed so we will need to wait for the official line up, but it sounds like Fred will get the nod for this game.