Jack Grealish is reportedly on a mission to save Aston Villa from relegation before sealing a likely transfer to Manchester United at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has been in superb form for Villa this term and may yet make one final big impact for the club before moving on, but it does seem like he’ll soon be on his way out of Villa Park.

This is according to a report from The Athletic, which states that Grealish is widely expected to move on at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, with Man Utd leading the chase for his signature in a deal that could cost as much as £80million, or possibly less if Villa do end up going down.

Either way, £80m could be a good investment for such a talented player, who looks like just what United need in their struggling squad at the moment.

“I would go on record saying that there is probably one gay or bi person in every football team” – BIG claim from a Premier League footballer! Click here to read more.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be looking for upgrades on the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, who have not been consistent enough for the Red Devils for some time now.

Grealish is also tipped to attract interest from big clubs abroad, according to The Athletic, but MUFC fans will surely be hoping he can be persuaded to stay in England and line up for them next season.