Chelsea are certainly doing some wonderful transfer business this season with Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner already secured in time for the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

If they’re able to add one or two more high-profile signings, Frank Lampard might well be able to turn the Blues into Premier League title contenders.

To that end, former Chelsea player, Glen Johnson, has put forward a few reasons why the west Londoners could do worse than secure Barcelona flop, Philippe Coutinho, a player who played alongside Johnson at Liverpool.

“They’re (Chelsea) definitely short in terms of trying to win the league,” Johnson said to Daily Star Sport.

“It’s a tough one because what they’ve done so far is great, giving the younger lads plenty of time, and they’re performing well enough to get more opportunities.

“The one who stands out for me is Coutinho. I know he’s struggled recently, but he is a top, top player.

“To get him anywhere near some sort of sensible money, he’d be well worth the risk, especially if Willian’s moving out.

“The flair he brings would definitely improve the team. He needs to play in a free-roam position, and just find holes in the opposition defence.

“The way he opens up defences is what Chelsea need right now. And if they can get their hands on a top striker to back that up, they’ll get an awful lot more points next season.”

A ‘root and branch’ style clear out isn’t needed at Stamford Bridge, though with some players also coming to the end of their contracts, it does afford Lampard the chance to mould the team more to his liking.

His first season at the helm has gone as well as might’ve been expected, given that the former midfielder took over after a transfer window where he was unable to sign anyone thanks to a ban placed on them by FIFA, reduced on appeal per BBC Sport.

Now, potentially flush with cash because of the savings made a year ago, as long as Roman Abramovich will allow, Lampard can cherry pick some of the best talent in the hope that silverware will soon follow as a result.