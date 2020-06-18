How Frank Lampard’s new look Chelsea team could line up if he completes £177m triple swoop to overhaul squad

It’s starting to look like Chelsea will be one of the most active teams in the transfer market this summer, and it must be an exciting time for the fans.

The humbling defeat to Bayern Munich showed that they needed to make some serious additions to be competitive at the top level, and they are showing some serious ambition with their signings.

Hakim Ziyech was confirmed months ago and the Chelsea website has just reported that the deal to sign Timo Werner has been agreed too.

There are still a few other positions that need sorting out, so it’s interesting to look at how they could line up if they come true.

It’s clear that Lampard doesn’t trust Kepa so a new keeper is needed, and The Sun has indicated that Ajax keeper Andre Onana will move to either PSG or Chelsea this summer, with a fee of £27m being mooted.

Left back is also an issue and Sky Sports have reported on the latest with Chelsea’s hunt for Ben Chilwell, and it sounds like it will take at least £50m to convince Leicester to sell.

You could argue that midfield isn’t a big need at this point, but Kai Havertz is clearly a special player and The Metro were the latest to link Chelsea with a £100m move for the Bayer Leverkusen star.

It’s not a big stretch to say all of those transfers look likely, and this is how Frank Lampard could set his team up if he manages to land them all:

It would be an exciting team for the fans to watch, full of pace, invention and having a ruthless goalscorer up top is always exciting to see.

It’s also worth remembering that the bench could be formidable too, with players like Mason Mount, Ross Barkley, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Billy Gilmour, Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will all be pushing for a first team spot.

Things are looking very bright for Chelsea right now.