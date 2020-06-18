Injury blow for Real Madrid as star expected to miss at least three weeks with hamstring injury

There’s been a worrying amount of injuries picked up since football re-started, but it’s probably been expected.

The players were left in the dark for so long about a potential return, before they were suddenly finding themselves back in training with a short period of time to get back up to match fitness.

It’s only natural that some players will pick up some pulls or strains as they build back to match fitness, and Real Madrid star Isco is the latest.

The Evening Standard reported that he will certainly miss the game against Valencia tonight, but he could be out for at least three weeks with the injury.

It’s a blow for him as the quick fire games would’ve given him plenty of chances to prove his worth to the team, as he always seems to be in and out of the side.

At his best he’s an incredibly elegant player who can create chances from nothing, but he might be wondering if it’s time to leave this summer.

He’s often forced out wide in the Real Madrid system and that doesn’t truly suit him, so it will be interesting to see if he’s still at the Bernabeu next season.