Menu

£115m-rated star ready to accept Manchester United transfer but one “problem” expected

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly expected to hold talks over the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

However, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, even though the England international would likely accept a move to Old Trafford, his transfer fee could be an issue.

MORE: £80m-rated Man United target has one big aim with current club before sealing likely Old Trafford transfer

This follows Sancho recently also being linked with a return to his former club Manchester City due to his £115million asking price potentially being problematic for the Red Devils, according to the Sun.

United fans will surely feel it’s worth splashing the cash for Sancho, however, who looks one of the most exciting young players on the planet at the moment.

More Stories / Latest News

The 20-year-old would also be exactly what Man Utd need in attack next season, looking a major upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James in that area of the pitch.

Fans will hope that Romano’s claims about Sancho accepting a move to United are accurate, and that there’s a chance of getting his reported £115m asking price down.

More Stories Jadon Sancho