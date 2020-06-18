Manchester United are reportedly expected to hold talks over the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

However, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, even though the England international would likely accept a move to Old Trafford, his transfer fee could be an issue.

This follows Sancho recently also being linked with a return to his former club Manchester City due to his £115million asking price potentially being problematic for the Red Devils, according to the Sun.

no official bid yet by Man United and so talks with BVB have not started… needs time. Sancho would accept Man United and it’s not a problem. The real “problem” is the fee but when talks with BVB will start, then we’ll see. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2020

United fans will surely feel it’s worth splashing the cash for Sancho, however, who looks one of the most exciting young players on the planet at the moment.

The 20-year-old would also be exactly what Man Utd need in attack next season, looking a major upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James in that area of the pitch.

Fans will hope that Romano’s claims about Sancho accepting a move to United are accurate, and that there’s a chance of getting his reported £115m asking price down.