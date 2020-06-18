Over the years it’s felt like Real Madrid always sign the best player from an international tournament without actually making a plan for them, and it can stifle some careers.

James Rodriguez moved to Real after a super showing at the 2014 World Cup with Colombia, but he’s found himself out on loan and out of the team in recent years.

His biggest problem is that he’s best in the number 10 position and he doesn’t really fit into Real’s system, so he’s either forced out wide or deeper in the midfield.

At the age of 28 you have to think that he needs to move this summer to make the most of his prime years, and it sounds like that’s what he’s planning to do.

Spanish based journalist Graham Hunter is respected by many for his work with Sky Sports, and he was talking about James in his commentary for La Liga TV this evening.

They were talking about attacking changes at the start of the second half when the Colombian was mentioned, and Hunter claimed that he spoke to James recently, and he told him that he’s expecting to leave the club this summer.

He even went on to claim that he had an unnamed club lined up last summer but that move fell through, so it sounds like an exit has been in the works for a while.

Of course we have to take Hunter’s word for this, but it would make sense if he does leave, and it will be interesting to see where he goes.