Jude Bellingham boost for Man United as Borussia Dortmund are miles away from Birmingham’s valuation

It’s understandable that clubs will look to be tough in negotiations this summer as they try to find a bargain in the transfer market, but it’s a risky move if other teams are interested.

German outlet Bild reported on Borussia Dortmund’s interest in Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham, and there’s mixed news in this for their fans.

They do confirm that Bellingham has made a commitment to move to Dortmund which is clearly a massive step, but it sounds like reaching a deal with Birmingham might be a bit tougher.

They state that the Championship side are looking for around €35m to let him go, but the German giants have only offered €20m at this point.

Of course there’s a chance that the teams may meet in the middle or Dortmund will cave and pay the asking price, but they need to be wary.

The Metro also picked up on this and pointed out that Man United have made significant efforts to try and sign the midfielder, but it looked like they had lost out to Dortmund.

Now that they are struggling to agree a fee, it could give United the chance to come back in with another offer, and that could force the German side to match the price or give up.

The Metro report does indicate that Bellingham would rather go to Germany because he feels he will get more playing time, but he might not have the choice if a fee can’t be agreed.