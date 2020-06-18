Liverpool ace is ready to reunite with his old boss at Italian giants next season

Sometimes a player can look perfect on paper and it appears that a club have made an incredible signing, but it just doesn’t work out for some reason.

There was so much to like about Naby Keita’s game at RB Leipzig, and he looked like the perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s system.

He was intelligent in possession, his movement was great, he could score goals and he didn’t stop running, so many Liverpool fans were excited to see him at Anfield.

Unfortunately he’s not quite lived up to the hype, as injuries have also stopped him from getting a regular run of games.

The Express have reported that he could be set to leave the club this summer, as former Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick is showing an interest.

Rangnick is expected to take over at AC Milan this summer and they desperately need some quality and energy in the midfield, so it could be the ideal move to help him rejuvenate his career.

They go on to say that Liverpool spent £53m to sign him a couple of seasons ago but it’s not clear how much Milan would need to pay.

It’s worth saying that they also claim that Jurgen Klopp is happy to stand by him so he’s not completely finished at Liverpool, but you could understand if he wanted to leave this summer.