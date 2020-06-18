Menu

Ederson branded “psycho” and “proper weirdo” by these fans for reaction to Garcia clash in Man City-Arsenal

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has been slammed by a number of fans on Twitter for his reaction to his clash with team-mate Eric Garcia last night.

The Brazil international came rushing out of his goal and absolutely clattered Garcia, leaving him requiring attention on the pitch for what looked a pretty bad injury.

Bizarrely, Ederson didn’t seem particularly bothered about what had just taken place, and many fans criticised him for not checking up on Garcia at all, and for being seen joking and laughing with some of his other team-mates just moments later.

This does seem rather odd from Ederson, as you’d think most players would be concerned if their young team-mate was down on the pitch getting treatment for such a long time.

The 26-year-old is undoubtedly a fine player and has been a big part of City’s recent success, but we’re not surprised to see some strong reaction to this rather unsavoury incident in last night’s game…

