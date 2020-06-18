Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola delivered a passionate message in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after yesterday’s return to Premier League action.

City beat Arsenal 3-0 at an empty Etihad Stadium as competitive football returned to these shores for the first time in three months following the coronavirus pandemic.

But it’s also been an eventful few weeks recently following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has sparked huge protests all over the world in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Players took a knee before yesterday’s Premier League matches, whilst also wearing special edition shirts in support of the campaign, and Guardiola voiced his support for the cause, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

In a powerful speech against racism, the Spanish tactician said: “All gestures are good and we have to deal with facts that in the 21st century this has been happening not just in the USA but everywhere in the world.

“Racism is a problem everywhere. Maybe for our generation, it is too late but hopefully the younger people understand.

“We are human beings, not a skin colour. It is day by day. What the players have done is marvellous.”

As reported by the BBC, there has been a worrying rise in racist incidents in English football, so Guardiola is right that everyone looks at themselves, even if there are also particular problems in the US.