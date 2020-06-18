Manchester United are reportedly interested in striking a transfer deal for Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos.

The 25-year-old has shone in La Liga in recent times and Don Balon claim this has got him onto Real Madrid’s radar, though interest from Man Utd could push his price tag up to around €50million (£45m).

United could do with improving their attacking options, and Ocampos sounds like he may well be one of the cheaper options on the market this summer.

Still, the Argentina international may well find it hard to turn down Real Madrid, who are more regular competitors in the Champions League than United have been of late, and are usually among the main contenders to win the trophy, as they recently did three years in a row between 2015 and 2018.

The Red Devils urgently need to finish in the top four this season if they are to attract the best talent, though the club may also see Ocampos as a decent Plan B option if some moves for players who are arguably bigger names don’t work out.

Another recent Don Balon report also linked Ocampos as a target for the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich.