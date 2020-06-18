Manchester United have reportedly been given a deadline to get a £153million transfer deal done for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati.

The 17-year-old is considered a real wonderkid and has been increasingly strongly linked with Man Utd in recent weeks after seriously impressing the club.

According to the latest from ESPN, the Red Devils may now be facing a fight to get a deal done for Fati as his release clause will skyrocket once he turns 18.

The Spanish youth international is currently available for £153m, but that clause will go up to around £357m on his birthday on October 31st this year.

While £153m is still a lot to pay for such a young and unproven player, Fati looks the real deal after a hugely impressive breakthrough season at the Nou Camp.

United could do well to pounce for him while he’s still available for vaguely reasonable money, as that investment could well look like a bargain in a few years’ time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done well to blood youth in his time as MUFC manager, so Fati could do well to move to Old Trafford now in order to continue his development.

The teenager faces plenty of competition for places up front at Barca, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele also on the Catalan giants’ books.