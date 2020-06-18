The Premier League finally returned yesterday, even if the games weren’t much to shout about.

Hopefully the action should pick up tomorrow night as Man United head to London to take on Jose Mourinho’s Spurs, and the outcome could have a huge bearing on who gets Champions League football next season.

The Manchester Evening News reported on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s press conference earlier today, and there’s some mixed team news for the United fans.

READ MORE: Man United target Jack Grealish charged with three offences after lockdown car crash

Firstly defensive duo Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have been officially ruled out through injury, although it’s unlikely that either of them would start.

That suggests Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will be the starting duo in defence, unless Solskjaer springs a surprise and goes with a back three.

The main interest from the fans will surround the return of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba, but there is some mixed news on this.

It sounds like the pair are fit and ready to play, but Solskjaer hinted that he’s looking to protect players from unnecessary injuries, so it’s possible that their game time may be limited tomorrow.

“The Premier League is intense physically and they are going straight into another season after. It’s a good option to protect the players and not pick up any unnecessary injuries.”

He’s not revealed his starting line up at this point, so it will be interesting to see if either player starts the game.