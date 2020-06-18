Manchester City release Eric Garcia injury update

Although Manchester City restarted their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win against Arsenal, the victory was overshadowed by a shocking collision between goalkeeper, Ederson, and Eric Garcia.
Garcia was pole-axed by the challenge and had to be stretchered off with a brace around his neck, subsequently being taken to hospital for assessment.
Fortunately, a statement released on Manchester City’s official website, has noted the player’s discharge.
‘Eric was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary Hospital after the game as a precaution for further tests. He will be monitored in the coming days, ahead of a return to training and competitive action.
‘Everyone at Manchester City wishes Eric Garcia a speedy recovery.’
Garcia hasn’t had too much of a look in this season, and last night’s appearance was only the 19-year-old’s seventh of the campaign according to transfermarkt.
Thankfully, it appears that the injury isn’t as serious as was perhaps first feared, however, a period of recuperation will likely be required before he is considered for selection again by Pep Guardiola.
Given that there are only a handful of games left before the end of the current season, the Citizens might be well advised to ease Garcia back in slowly, with a view to him making a comeback at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.