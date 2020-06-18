Manchester City release Eric Garcia injury update

Although Manchester City restarted their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win against Arsenal, the victory was overshadowed by a shocking collision between goalkeeper, Ederson, and Eric Garcia.

Garcia was pole-axed by the challenge and had to be stretchered off with a brace around his neck, subsequently being taken to hospital for assessment.

Fortunately, a statement released on Manchester City’s official website, has noted the player’s discharge.

‘Eric Garcia has been released from hospital after suffering an injury during last night’s Premier League win over Arsenal,’ it read.

‘Eric was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary Hospital after the game as a precaution for further tests. He will be monitored in the coming days, ahead of a return to training and competitive action. ‘Everyone at Manchester City wishes Eric Garcia a speedy recovery.’

Garcia hasn’t had too much of a look in this season, and last night’s appearance was only the 19-year-old’s seventh of the campaign according to transfermarkt.

Thankfully, it appears that the injury isn’t as serious as was perhaps first feared, however, a period of recuperation will likely be required before he is considered for selection again by Pep Guardiola.

Given that there are only a handful of games left before the end of the current season, the Citizens might be well advised to ease Garcia back in slowly, with a view to him making a comeback at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.