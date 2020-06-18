Manchester United transfer round up: Mixed news on Sancho, Jack Grealish boost, Deadline given to sign Barcelona ace and Jude Bellingham

It’s natural that fans will be focused on the game against Spurs tomorrow night, but the transfer rumours surrounding Man United have kept coming in the past couple of days.

Although nothing looks close to being agreed, it’s clear that some kind of attacking addition will arrive in the summer, but it just remains to be seen who it will be.

The Jadon Sancho saga will rumble on for weeks to come, but there’s a mixed update on his status today. It’s suggested that he’s willing to move to Manchester, but agreeing the fee with Dortmund will be the major problem.

On the subject of Borussia Dortmund, Man United pulled out all the stops to convince Jude Bellingham to sign, only for the German side to reach an agreement first.

There could be a big chance for United to make another move, as reports from Germany state they are miles away from Birmingham’s valuation.

Jack Grealish looks like he will be the alternative target if a deal can’t be done for Sancho, and he’s indicated that he will be leaving Aston Villa this summer.

One major issue with that could come after he was formally charged by the police for an incident back in March, but it’s not clear if that will stop Man United from making a move.

The signing of Ansu Fati would be an exciting one even if it looks highly unlikely, and United have a deadline to trigger his release clause before it rises to a ridiculous level.

Finally at one point it looked like Angel Gomes could be the answer in that position for a while but his development had stalled this season, and his contract is set to run out this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave an update on his situation, and it sounds like it could be promising.